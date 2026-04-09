Diplomat Preeti Saran's UN CESCR Re-election: A Triumph for Global Human Rights

Renowned diplomat Preeti Saran secures another term at the UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (CESCR), marking a continued dedication to addressing global socio-economic challenges. Saran's re-election for a fresh three-year tenure beginning in 2027 underscores her notable role steering the CESCR.

During her impressive 36-year career, Saran held various pivotal roles, contributing vastly to India's diplomatic missions across continents. She remains an influential figure in promoting global human rights, highlighted by her prestigious election as CESCR chair last year—the first Indian to achieve this position.

Her leadership and experience in the Indian Foreign Service have become instrumental in shaping and elevating India's global presence, particularly in the realm of economic and social policy. Ambassador Saran's appointment continues to be celebrated as a testament to India's contributions on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)