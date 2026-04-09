Perseverance at the Polls: Young Mother's Determination Triumphs Over Bureaucracy

AKSHAYA'S VOTING BATTLE: In Kerala's central district, a young mother named Akshaya faced immense hurdles while trying to exercise her right to vote. She was initially denied access due to an injured left index finger. Despite presenting medical certificates, the presiding officer refused her request, demanding that she remove the bandage.

DETERMINATION PAYS OFF: Arriving at the polling booth at 1.30 pm, Akshaya had to wait several hours to finally cast her vote at 6.15 pm. Her plight caught media attention, as she insisted on voting, motivated by a desire not to let anyone else face similar challenges. Her story highlights the complexities in voter regulations.

CALL FOR POLICY REVIEW: The incident drew criticism from CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar who called the presiding officer's insistence 'arrogant'. Kumar highlighted that other officers had been willing to accommodate Akshaya's situation, suggesting a need for clearer guidelines and better training for election officials to handle exceptional circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)