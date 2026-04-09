Austrian Chancellor's Landmark Visit to India: Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker will embark on a significant four-day visit to India on April 14 to enhance bilateral ties, encompassing trade, investment, and critical technologies. He will engage in extensive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders to deepen cooperation in various sectors.
- Country:
- India
Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker is set to begin a pivotal four-day visit to India starting April 14, aiming to bolster bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, investment, and critical technologies.
The visit, marking Stocker's first official tour to Asia and India, will involve comprehensive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders will deliberate on strengthening India-Austria ties and discuss pressing regional and global issues, as quoted from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement on Thursday.
The Austrian delegation, featuring top ministers and business leaders, underscores the significance of this visit. The meetings are anticipated to deepen mutual interests and expand collaborative efforts, reflecting the warm and multifaceted relations shared between India and Austria, as well as their shared democratic values.
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