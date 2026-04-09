Left Menu

Beirut's Day of Tragedy: Untold Human Cost of Israeli Strikes

A recent wave of Israeli airstrikes in Beirut caused devastating loss, with more than 250 fatalities, including numerous women and children. As morgues overflow and rescue efforts continue, impacted families grapple with the harrowing task of identifying remains amid ongoing violence targeting Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:59 IST
Beirut's Day of Tragedy: Untold Human Cost of Israeli Strikes

In the aftermath of Israel's deadliest airstrikes on Beirut in decades, ambulances bypassed the emergency room at a hospital, heading directly to the morgue. There, medical staff, exhausted and overwhelmed, unloaded body parts for families to identify, while more bodies awaited recovery from destroyed buildings.

The strikes claimed over 250 lives across Lebanon, including entire families, such as Kheir Hamiyeh's brother and nephew. Targeting alleged Hezbollah positions, the attacks wrought devastation on civilian areas without prior warning, leading to a painful scramble for survivors and the injured.

The situation remained grim as overwhelmed hospitals prepared for DNA testing to identify disfigured remains. Streets too narrow for emergency vehicles compounded rescue efforts, while families and rescuers alike shared tales of loss, trauma, and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

 Sri Lanka
2
Delhi Police Unravels Janakpuri Pit Death Mystery with Massive Chargesheet

Delhi Police Unravels Janakpuri Pit Death Mystery with Massive Chargesheet

 India
3
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has authorised direct negotiations with Lebanon 'as soon as possible', reports AP.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has authorised direct nego...

 Global
4
Eddy Merckx Faces Surgery for Persistent Hip Infection

Eddy Merckx Faces Surgery for Persistent Hip Infection

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026