Beirut's Day of Tragedy: Untold Human Cost of Israeli Strikes
A recent wave of Israeli airstrikes in Beirut caused devastating loss, with more than 250 fatalities, including numerous women and children. As morgues overflow and rescue efforts continue, impacted families grapple with the harrowing task of identifying remains amid ongoing violence targeting Hezbollah.
In the aftermath of Israel's deadliest airstrikes on Beirut in decades, ambulances bypassed the emergency room at a hospital, heading directly to the morgue. There, medical staff, exhausted and overwhelmed, unloaded body parts for families to identify, while more bodies awaited recovery from destroyed buildings.
The strikes claimed over 250 lives across Lebanon, including entire families, such as Kheir Hamiyeh's brother and nephew. Targeting alleged Hezbollah positions, the attacks wrought devastation on civilian areas without prior warning, leading to a painful scramble for survivors and the injured.
The situation remained grim as overwhelmed hospitals prepared for DNA testing to identify disfigured remains. Streets too narrow for emergency vehicles compounded rescue efforts, while families and rescuers alike shared tales of loss, trauma, and resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Beirut
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- airstrikes
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- Hezbollah
- fatalities
- relatives
- DNA testing
- narrow streets
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