Mizoram Peace Accord: A New Chapter for the Last Active Insurgent Faction

The Mizoram government is scheduled to sign a peace accord with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate-led faction of the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) on April 14, according to an official announcement on Thursday. This faction represents the last active insurgent group within the state.

A high-level meeting, led by Home Minister K Sapdanga, was convened in Aizawl to finalize plans for the homecoming of the HPC(D) cadres. The memorandum of settlement is set to be signed by the state Home Secretary and HPC(D) president Lalhmingthanga Sanate at Sakawrdai village in Aizawl district.

The event will be attended by advisors, MLAs, and key officials. Post-signing, group members will relocate to government-arranged camps until an arms lay down ceremony on April 30. The accord signifies a step toward stability in the region affected by Hmar insurgencies since 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)