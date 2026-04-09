SA Steps Up Immigration Enforcement as Deportations Surge 46% to Over 109,000

South Africa has significantly intensified its immigration enforcement efforts, with the Department of Home Affairs deporting more than 109,000 undocumented individuals over the past two financial years—marking a sharp 46% increase driven by policy reforms, technology upgrades, and targeted operations.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber announced the figures on Thursday, highlighting what government describes as a decisive shift toward restoring the rule of law and strengthening border management systems.

“These numbers show that we are now reaping the fruits of reforms focused on greater efficiency and intensified enforcement against immigration violators,” Schreiber said.

Deportations Accelerate Year-on-Year

According to the department, deportations rose steadily across successive financial years:

2023/24: 39,672 deportations

2024/25: 51,560 deportations (+30%)

2025/26: 57,784 deportations (+12%)

This brings the cumulative total to 109,344 deportations by 31 March 2026—a 46% increase over the two-year period.

The upward trend reflects a combination of improved operational coordination, expanded enforcement campaigns, and enhanced identification capabilities.

Operation New Broom and Targeted Crackdowns

Central to the enforcement drive is Operation New Broom, a nationwide campaign aimed at identifying, detaining, and deporting individuals found to be in the country illegally.

The operation has involved coordinated efforts between Home Affairs, law enforcement agencies, and border management authorities, focusing on high-density urban areas, transport corridors, and known hotspots for undocumented migration.

Officials say the campaign has not only increased deportations but also improved deterrence, sending a clear message about compliance with immigration laws.

Technology at the Core of Enforcement Strategy

A major driver behind the surge in deportations has been the increased use of biometric verification tools and digital systems.

The department has expanded its use of biometric identification to verify individuals’ legal status more quickly and accurately—reducing administrative delays and enabling faster processing of deportation cases.

Schreiber also highlighted the deployment of drone surveillance and body-worn cameras, which have enhanced monitoring capabilities and improved accountability during enforcement operations.

“These tools are already making a tangible difference in how we detect and respond to immigration violations,” he said.

Electronic Travel Authorisation System to Transform Border Control

Looking ahead, the government is preparing to roll out a scaled-up Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which is expected to fundamentally transform immigration management.

The ETA system will capture biometric data for every foreign national entering South Africa, creating a comprehensive digital record that can be used to track movements and identify individuals who overstay or violate visa conditions.

Officials say this will significantly strengthen the country’s ability to detect undocumented individuals and prevent illegal entry.

“The ETA will dramatically enhance our ability to detect and arrest anyone who is in South Africa illegally,” Schreiber noted.

Deterrence Measures and Self-Deportation Warning

In addition to enforcement, the department is emphasising deterrence. The Minister urged undocumented individuals to voluntarily leave the country rather than risk arrest and forced deportation.

He warned that individuals who are deported may face restrictions or bans on re-entering South Africa legally in the future.

This dual approach—combining stricter enforcement with voluntary compliance—is aimed at reducing pressure on enforcement systems while encouraging lawful migration.

Balancing Enforcement with Modernisation

While the increase in deportations reflects tougher enforcement, the department maintains that modernisation remains a key pillar of its strategy.

Efforts are underway to digitise immigration processes, improve data integration across government systems, and enhance service delivery for legal travellers and migrants.

The reforms form part of a broader push to create a more secure, efficient, and technology-driven immigration system that supports economic growth while safeguarding national security.

A Broader Policy Shift

The surge in deportations comes amid growing global focus on migration management, with countries increasingly tightening border controls while investing in digital solutions.

In South Africa, the latest figures signal a clear policy direction: stricter enforcement combined with technological innovation.

As the government continues to scale up its operations, the challenge will be to balance enforcement with human rights considerations, regional mobility, and economic needs—particularly in a country that serves as a key migration hub in Southern Africa.

For now, officials say the message is clear: compliance with immigration laws will be enforced more rigorously than ever before.