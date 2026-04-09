Deadly Deception: Love Triangle Murder Uncovered

A shocking murder case has emerged from Gondikheda Charan village, involving a tangled web of deception and betrayal. Priyanka Purohit, 25, along with her lover, stands accused of plotting and executing the murder of her husband, Dev Krishna Purohit.

The ghastly crime, initially shrouded as a robbery gone wrong, was unravelled within 36 hours, thanks to thorough police investigation. Priyanka, married at the tender age of 15, reportedly had constant disputes with her husband after moving to her matrimonial home, which led to the sinister plot.

The Superintendent of Police, Mayank Awasthi, revealed the involvement of Kamlesh, Priyanka's lover, and a hired hitman, Surendra, for Rs 1 lakh. Police are on the lookout for Surendra while Priyanka and Kamlesh remain in custody, marking a grim chapter driven by love and treachery.