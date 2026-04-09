Tensions Rise as Israel Approves New West Bank Settlements

Israel has approved the creation of new Jewish settlements in the West Bank, according to an Israeli watchdog, as tensions escalate due to rising settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has not formally announced the establishment of 34 settlements, Israeli media reported on Thursday that the military censor approved its publication. The Palestinian Presidency slammed the initiative as a breach of international law, while Netanyahu's office declined immediate comment.

The UN deems Israel's West Bank settlements illegal under international law. Settler violence has surged, further straining Israeli-Palestinian relations and causing displacement among Palestinian communities. Rights groups are observing this increase in hostility, sparking global concern over the expanding settlements' impact on peace prospects.