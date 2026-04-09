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Delhi Court Grants Bail in Alleged Job Scam-Kidnapping Case Amid Investigation Lapses

A Delhi court has granted bail to two accused in an alleged job scam and kidnapping case. The court found gaps in the investigation, including lack of CCTV evidence and insufficient pursuit of other suspects. The accused argued they were victims of false charges orchestrated by the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:07 IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail in Alleged Job Scam-Kidnapping Case Amid Investigation Lapses
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A Delhi court has granted bail to Uttam Pratap and Sultan Khan, accused in an alleged job scam and kidnapping case, due to the investigating officer's inability to satisfactorily explain key aspects of the probe. The court emphasized that seriousness alone does not justify denying bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh noted gaps in the investigation, including the absence of CCTV footage and a detailed understanding of the abduction's logistics. The judge highlighted the court's duty to balance the severity of allegations against personal liberty rights.

The prosecution argued there was solid evidence implicating the accused, yet the court observed no effective steps to arrest co-accused individuals or investigate all aspects of the case. Bail was granted with conditions like not leaving the country, preserving evidence integrity, and cooperating with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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