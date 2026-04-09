Colombia's Pension Cap: A New Limit on Foreign Investments

Colombia has announced a significant change in its pension fund investment policy, implementing a 30% cap on foreign investments. This decision, detailed in a government decree issued on Thursday, marks a strategic shift in the management of retirement savings.

The regulation specifies a gradual transition period, allowing pension fund administrators (AFPs) up to five years to meet the new requirements. During this time, funds must drop their foreign investment holdings to a 35% limit within three years, gradually reaching the ultimate 30% target by the end of the five-year window.

The government asserts that this measure is designed to channel more retirement savings into the domestic economy. By doing so, it hopes to address the disparity between national savings and the investment needed to fuel economic growth within the country. The policy aims to enhance the nation's financial self-reliance and stimulate local development.

(With inputs from agencies.)