‘Waste to Wealth’ Workshop Promotes Sustainability Under Swachhata Pakhwada at Law Ministry

In a continued effort to promote sustainability and environmental responsibility within government institutions, the Legislative Department under the Ministry of Law and Justice organized a ‘Waste to Wealth’ workshop on April 9, 2026, as part of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada campaign.

Held at Conference Hall No. 440, A-Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, the workshop focused on innovative methods to transform everyday waste into useful and value-added products, aligning with the broader vision of Swachh Bharat and sustainable governance practices.

Turning Waste into Opportunity

The session featured an expert-led demonstration showcasing practical techniques for recycling and repurposing waste materials. A key highlight was the creation of hanging planters made from discarded plastic bottles, illustrating how simple interventions can contribute to environmental conservation.

Participants were introduced to the concept of circular resource use, where waste is not discarded but reimagined as a resource—reducing environmental impact while promoting creativity and cost-efficiency.

Active Participation Across Departments

The workshop saw enthusiastic participation from officers and staff of the Legislative Department, along with its attached offices:

Official Language Wing (O.L Wing)

Vidhi Sahitya Prakashan (VSP)

The hands-on nature of the session encouraged active engagement, with participants contributing to the creation of various recycled items and gaining practical insights into sustainable practices.

Leadership Endorsement for Green Practices

The items created during the workshop were presented to Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department, who commended the expert for delivering an insightful and impactful session.

He appreciated the innovative approach of converting waste into usable products and emphasized the importance of embedding sustainability into everyday administrative functioning.

Dr. Mani highlighted that such initiatives not only promote environmental awareness but also encourage behavioural change within government offices—an essential step toward achieving long-term sustainability goals.

Swachhata Pakhwada: Driving Behavioural Change

The workshop forms part of the Ministry’s broader activities under Swachhata Pakhwada 2026, which focuses on:

Cleanliness and hygiene

Waste management and segregation

Awareness and behavioural transformation

By integrating practical demonstrations with policy awareness, the initiative aims to create a culture of responsibility and sustainability within public institutions.

Toward a Sustainable Governance Ecosystem

The ‘Waste to Wealth’ workshop underscores the government’s commitment to aligning administrative practices with environmental priorities. By promoting resource efficiency and innovative reuse, such initiatives contribute to:

Reduced waste generation

Enhanced environmental consciousness

Adoption of eco-friendly practices in workplaces

As India advances toward sustainable development goals, these efforts highlight how small, practical actions within institutions can collectively drive large-scale environmental impact.