Fruit Drink Packs Conceal Illicit Liquor in Madhya Pradesh
A consignment of illicit liquor disguised as fruit drink packs was seized in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, originating from Rajasthan. Found near accused Hamir Bhilala's house, 25 boxes mimicking juice cartons and a 15-litre can were confiscated. Investigation continues under the Excise Act.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, have confiscated a cleverly disguised shipment of illicit liquor. The seizure, reported to be originating from Rajasthan, demonstrates a meticulous attempt to evade law enforcement by packaging the liquor to resemble fruit juice packs.
The consignment, uncovered beneath a mango tree close to Hamir Bhilala's residence in Karnawata village, was revealed on Wednesday. According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Gunsagar Meena at Sirsi police station, the shipment included 25 deceptively crafted boxes and a large container filled with smaller bottles of locally produced alcohol.
The total haul amounted to 9.9 litres of illegal spirits. A case has been filed under the Excise Act, with investigations ongoing to determine the distribution channels into Guna.
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