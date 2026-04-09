Fruit Drink Packs Conceal Illicit Liquor in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, have confiscated a cleverly disguised shipment of illicit liquor. The seizure, reported to be originating from Rajasthan, demonstrates a meticulous attempt to evade law enforcement by packaging the liquor to resemble fruit juice packs.

The consignment, uncovered beneath a mango tree close to Hamir Bhilala's residence in Karnawata village, was revealed on Wednesday. According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Gunsagar Meena at Sirsi police station, the shipment included 25 deceptively crafted boxes and a large container filled with smaller bottles of locally produced alcohol.

The total haul amounted to 9.9 litres of illegal spirits. A case has been filed under the Excise Act, with investigations ongoing to determine the distribution channels into Guna.