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New Legislation: The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026

The new Act regulates recruitment, deputation, and conditions of service for officers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). With President Murmu's assent, it mandates 50% of posts filled by Indian Police Service deputation. This follows a Supreme Court ruling to reduce certain deputation posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:12 IST
New Legislation: The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026
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The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, has been officially enacted following Presidential assent, introducing a unified legal framework to oversee recruitment and service conditions within CAPFs. This includes the CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, and SSB.

Key provisions involve deputation policies: 50% of inspector general positions will be filled through deputation from the Indian Police Service, and a minimum of 67% for additional director general posts. Special director general and director general roles will rely entirely on deputation.

This legislation responds to October 2025's Supreme Court directive, urging reductions in deputation posts for smoother organizational structuring. The bill's introduction addresses operational challenges stemming from fragmented regulatory systems.

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