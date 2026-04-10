New Legislation: The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026

The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, has been officially enacted following Presidential assent, introducing a unified legal framework to oversee recruitment and service conditions within CAPFs. This includes the CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, and SSB.

Key provisions involve deputation policies: 50% of inspector general positions will be filled through deputation from the Indian Police Service, and a minimum of 67% for additional director general posts. Special director general and director general roles will rely entirely on deputation.

This legislation responds to October 2025's Supreme Court directive, urging reductions in deputation posts for smoother organizational structuring. The bill's introduction addresses operational challenges stemming from fragmented regulatory systems.