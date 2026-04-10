U.N. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission in Tehran: A Push for Peace

In a crucial diplomatic effort, Jean Arnault, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' envoy, engaged with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in Tehran on Thursday. The meeting forms part of the U.N.'s sustained efforts to end the protracted Iran war, as confirmed by the U.N.

Arnault also interacted with Iranian Red Crescent representatives and inspected civilian areas damaged by recent air strikes, including a destroyed university and residential building, shared U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a briefing in New York. He reiterated the U.N.'s unwavering commitment to facilitating a peaceful conflict resolution.

Dujarric further outlined Arnault's forthcoming agenda in the Middle East, emphasizing its support for comprehensive peace talks. Planning to visit Pakistan next, Arnault aims to build on the U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations. He described Arnault's Iranian consultations as substantial, remaining adaptable to the evolving diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)