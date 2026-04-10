Pentagon Under Fire: Judge Orders Restoration of Press Access
A U.S. judge ruled that the Pentagon must restore access to journalists, complying with a previous court order. The Department of Defense's revised restrictions were deemed unlawful, violating constitutional protections. Only one news outlet signed the Pentagon's policy, which was criticized for its restrictive nature.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:28 IST
A recent ruling by a U.S. judge has ordered the Pentagon to reinstate access for journalists after it was found to contravene a previous court order upholding press freedoms.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's revisions, branding journalists as security risks, faced criticism as only one outlet agreed to its terms.
The Pentagon Press Association and major news organizations challenge these restrictions as unconstitutional, urging compliance with judicial mandates.
(With inputs from agencies.)