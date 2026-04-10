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Pentagon Access Controversy: Journalists vs. Defense Department

A federal judge ruled against the Pentagon for violating an order to restore press access. The ruling favored The New York Times, highlighting that the Pentagon's credential policy infringed journalists' constitutional rights. The judge emphasized that new, restrictive rules were an unlawful attempt to sidestep his order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:35 IST
Pentagon Access Controversy: Journalists vs. Defense Department
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal victory, a US federal judge on Thursday found the Department of Defense in contempt for failing to comply with a previous court order. This decision, supporting The New York Times, stressed that the new credential policy at the Pentagon was unconstitutional.

Judge Paul Friedman's ruling stated that the Pentagon's measures, which required escorts for journalists, were a maneuver to circumvent his earlier mandate. The ruling underlined a breach of journalists' rights to free speech and due process.

The dispute centers on the Pentagon's role as the US military's central hub, where restored press access is critical. The judge demanded immediate compliance, affirming that his order applies to all affected media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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