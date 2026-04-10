Pentagon Access Controversy: Journalists vs. Defense Department

In a significant legal victory, a US federal judge on Thursday found the Department of Defense in contempt for failing to comply with a previous court order. This decision, supporting The New York Times, stressed that the new credential policy at the Pentagon was unconstitutional.

Judge Paul Friedman's ruling stated that the Pentagon's measures, which required escorts for journalists, were a maneuver to circumvent his earlier mandate. The ruling underlined a breach of journalists' rights to free speech and due process.

The dispute centers on the Pentagon's role as the US military's central hub, where restored press access is critical. The judge demanded immediate compliance, affirming that his order applies to all affected media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)