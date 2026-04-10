Tension Escalates: Hezbollah's Missile Strike on Israeli Territory

Tension in the Middle East rose on Friday as Israel's military reported an intercepted missile launched by Hezbollah. The attack set off air raid sirens, reaching the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

According to the Times of Israel, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli military infrastructure in Haifa on Thursday night. The group did not immediately confirm if this referred to the intercepted missile.

The missile launch follows Israel's severe bombardment of Lebanon earlier in the week, resulting in more than 300 fatalities. Amid these escalating hostilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced intentions to initiate peace negotiations with Lebanon, aimed at disarming Hezbollah. The development occurs ahead of planned Iran-U.S. talks in Pakistan after both countries agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)