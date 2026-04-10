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Judge Rebukes Pentagon Over Journalist Access

A U.S. judge ruled that the Pentagon defied a court order to restore journalist access, siding with The New York Times and other media. The Defense Department's revised policies have been criticized as attempts to hinder journalistic rights, despite a court injunction against such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 05:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 05:29 IST
Judge Rebukes Pentagon Over Journalist Access
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In a significant legal showdown, a U.S. judge in Washington has determined that the Pentagon is obstructing journalist access, defying a court mandate. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman found that the Defense Department has not adhered to his previous order, which advocated for the rights of The New York Times and other media organizations.

The ruling comes after concerns were raised over revised restrictions that were seen as extending beyond previously blocked policies. The Pentagon, under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, had introduced measures that could label journalists as security risks, resulting in revoked press badges for those who sought unauthorized disclosures.

Despite the Defense Department's insistence that it complied with the court order, Judge Friedman described the Pentagon's actions as blatant non-compliance. The media, including a spokesperson from The New York Times, expressed relief at the court's stance, highlighting the ongoing legal and constitutional debate over press freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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