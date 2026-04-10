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Mahmoud Khalil Faces Final Deportation Order Amidst Political Controversy

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student and Palestinian activist, faces deportation after the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals denied his case. Khalil, who criticizes U.S. policies on Palestine, claims the decision is politically motivated. His lawyers argue he cannot be lawfully detained while a federal case continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 07:11 IST
Mahmoud Khalil Faces Final Deportation Order Amidst Political Controversy

The U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals has rejected Mahmoud Khalil's recent attempt to halt his deportation, pushing the Palestinian activist closer to expulsion. Khalil, a Columbia University alumnus, has been vocal about his objections to U.S. policies on Palestine.

Khalil's legal team argues that he cannot be detained or deported due to ongoing federal court proceedings. Khalil contends that the immigration system is being used against him for speaking out against actions in Palestine.

His case has drawn attention as it highlights the complex interplay of politics and immigration. The government suggests Khalil's activism is linked to Hamas, a claim he denies. He fears persecution if deported.

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