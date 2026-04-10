Preeti Saran's Renowned Return to UN's CESCR

Veteran diplomat Preeti Saran has secured a second term on the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), recognized for her outstanding leadership in navigating the committee through complex global challenges.

Ambassador Saran, who is currently serving as the CESCR's chair, has held multiple significant roles within India's Foreign Service over her illustrious 36-year career, impacting policy both domestically and internationally.

The committee, comprised of 18 independent experts, monitors the implementation of economical and social covenants by member nations, and Ambassador Saran's leadership continues to bolster India's position as a leading democracy in promoting essential human rights globally.