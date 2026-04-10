Kerala's Ghee Scandal: Extended Investigation into Temple Fund Misuse

The Kerala High Court has extended the investigation period for the alleged misappropriation of funds by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) employees involved in the sale of 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee' at Sabarimala. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) now has an additional 30 days to conclude their probe.

The extension comes after the VACB reported to the court that nine more TDB staff members are suspected of being involved in the financial scandal, prompting the need for further enforcement. Initially, an FIR had been lodged against 33 individuals, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

Records mismanagement by the TDB has hindered investigation progress, leading to the delay. The court's directive emphasizes the necessity for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability. Further, the VACB is instructed to seek court permission before submitting the final report to ensure that all involved parties are accurately identified and dealt with in accordance with the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)