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Sex Racket Uncovered at Local Dhaba in Una

Una Police uncovered a sex racket at a local dhaba, leading to the rescue of three women and the detention of three men. The operation was initiated on a tip-off, with a police officer posing as a customer to conduct the raid. Further interrogations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:49 IST
Sex Racket Uncovered at Local Dhaba in Una
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  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, the Una Police on Friday dismantled a sex racket operating from a local roadside eatery. The operation resulted in the rescue of three women and the detention of three men.

The intervention followed a tip-off, prompting police to devise a sting operation where an officer posed as a customer at the eatery.

Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath stated that the individuals were found in compromising situations. Additional investigations and interrogations are currently in process.

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