Sex Racket Uncovered at Local Dhaba in Una

In a significant bust, the Una Police on Friday dismantled a sex racket operating from a local roadside eatery. The operation resulted in the rescue of three women and the detention of three men.

The intervention followed a tip-off, prompting police to devise a sting operation where an officer posed as a customer at the eatery.

Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath stated that the individuals were found in compromising situations. Additional investigations and interrogations are currently in process.