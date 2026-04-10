Sex Racket Uncovered at Local Dhaba in Una
Una Police uncovered a sex racket at a local dhaba, leading to the rescue of three women and the detention of three men. The operation was initiated on a tip-off, with a police officer posing as a customer to conduct the raid. Further interrogations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant bust, the Una Police on Friday dismantled a sex racket operating from a local roadside eatery. The operation resulted in the rescue of three women and the detention of three men.
The intervention followed a tip-off, prompting police to devise a sting operation where an officer posed as a customer at the eatery.
Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath stated that the individuals were found in compromising situations. Additional investigations and interrogations are currently in process.
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- Una
- Police
- sex racket
- raid
- dhaba
- rescue
- detention
- operation
- investigation
- crime
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