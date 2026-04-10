Ceasefire Stagnation: Gaza's Struggles and the Eclipsing Iran Conflict

Friday marks the six-month milestone since the Gaza ceasefire took effect; however, progress on key stabilization efforts remains sparse. The region's turmoil is overshadowed by a new, precarious ceasefire in Iran, highlighting the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics. In Gaza, the ceasefire saw an end to the most intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, yet vital work remains, including disarming Hamas and implementing an international stabilization force.

Residents of Gaza find themselves in a dire situation, as limited aid trickles through a single Israeli-controlled border, complicating reconstruction efforts. As the humanitarian fallout from the Iran conflict affects global markets, there is increasing uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's ability to broker a similar deal with Iran. This geopolitical play unfolds with mounting tension as Israel continues strikes related to the Hezbollah issue in Lebanon, despite diplomatic strides.

The US-led Board of Peace, initially launched with ambitions to address global conflicts and significant financial pledges, remains inactive post its first meeting. The organization's wait for Hamas to disarm complicates matters further, reflecting a grim outlook on the ceasefire's effectiveness. With logistical and diplomatic hurdles exacerbating aid delivery to Gaza, international aid organisations criticize the lack of systemic pressure to ensure consistent progress. High-level diplomatic pressure and focus on Gaza are crucial for any substantive movement forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)