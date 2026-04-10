Nitin Gadkari Lays Roadmap for Future-Ready Infrastructure at CIDC Vishwakarma Awards

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid out an ambitious vision for transforming India’s construction and infrastructure sector, calling for a decisive shift towards innovation-led, technology-driven and environmentally sustainable practices to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing industry leaders, engineers and policymakers at the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards and Exhibition, the Minister stressed that the future of infrastructure development in India hinges on integrating advanced technologies, alternative fuels and research-backed solutions with efficient project execution.

He underlined that the construction sector—one of the largest contributors to India’s GDP and employment—must evolve rapidly to meet the demands of a growing economy projected to become the world’s third largest within this decade.

Innovation as the Engine of Growth

Highlighting the importance of innovation, Shri Gadkari stated that entrepreneurship, science, research and skilled practices are the key drivers of economic transformation, enabling the conversion of knowledge into wealth.

“The construction ecosystem is undergoing constant change. Continuous research, adoption of new materials and modern engineering solutions are essential to remain competitive globally,” he said.

India’s infrastructure push has already seen massive expansion, with over 1.45 lakh km of national highways constructed in the last decade, and highway construction speed increasing from around 12 km/day in 2014 to over 30 km/day in recent years. The Minister emphasized that sustaining this momentum will require deeper integration of innovation at every stage—from design to execution.

Cutting Costs Through Technology and Efficiency

A major focus of the Minister’s address was reducing the cost of construction without compromising quality. He highlighted that modern construction technologies, improved logistics, and digital project management tools can significantly enhance efficiency and lower costs.

He called for:

Adoption of automation and AI-based project monitoring

Use of pre-fabrication and modular construction techniques

Integration of Building Information Modelling (BIM) for better planning

“Faster decision-making, scientific planning and process optimization can reduce project timelines and costs by up to 20–25%,” he noted, citing global best practices.

Fixing Delays: The Pre-Execution Imperative

Shri Gadkari identified delays in land acquisition and statutory clearances as one of the biggest historical bottlenecks in infrastructure projects. He stressed the importance of completing all critical approvals before project commencement.

“In the past, delays in clearances led to stalled projects, cost overruns and financial stress for contractors. This must be eliminated through better governance and coordination,” he said.

The government has already initiated reforms such as:

Digital land acquisition systems

Single-window clearances

Streamlined environmental approval mechanisms

These measures aim to significantly reduce project delays and improve ease of doing business in the infrastructure sector.

Quality Over Cost: A Shift in Evaluation Metrics

Moving beyond the traditional lowest-cost bidding model, the Minister emphasized the need for quality-based evaluation systems.

“Cost is important, but quality and long-term performance must take precedence. Poor-quality infrastructure leads to higher maintenance costs and economic losses,” he said.

He urged agencies to adopt performance-based contracts and lifecycle cost analysis to ensure durability and sustainability.

Green Infrastructure: Alternative Fuels and Waste-to-Wealth

A key highlight of the address was the strong push towards sustainable and green infrastructure practices.

Shri Gadkari called for accelerated adoption of:

Biofuels and biomass-based fuels

Green hydrogen in transportation

Electric and alternative fuel-based construction equipment

He noted that India currently imports a significant portion of its fossil fuel requirements, and shifting to alternative fuels can reduce both import dependency and operational costs.

The Minister also championed waste-to-wealth technologies, particularly:

Use of plastic waste in road construction

Recycling of used tyres and construction debris

Citing successful projects in Nagpur, he said roads built using plastic waste have demonstrated greater durability and resistance to wear and tear, while also addressing the growing problem of plastic pollution.

India has already utilized over 1 lakh tonnes of plastic waste in road construction across thousands of kilometers, setting a global example in sustainable engineering.

Strengthening Industry-Academia Collaboration

To drive next-generation innovation, Shri Gadkari emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between:

Industry stakeholders

Research institutions

Academic bodies

He encouraged investment in R&D for new construction materials, smart infrastructure systems and climate-resilient technologies.

Global Footprint of Indian Infrastructure Firms

Highlighting India’s growing global presence, the Minister noted that Indian companies are successfully executing major infrastructure projects in countries such as:

UAE (Dubai)

Qatar

Multiple African nations

“These achievements reflect the technical expertise and competitiveness of Indian firms. Maintaining high standards and avoiding shortcuts will further strengthen India’s global reputation,” he said.

Recognizing Excellence

The event also saw the presentation of the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards, recognizing excellence in construction, engineering and infrastructure development.

Congratulating the awardees, Shri Gadkari expressed confidence that professionals across the sector will play a pivotal role in building world-class, resilient and sustainable infrastructure, aligned with India’s long-term development vision.

Vision 2047: Building the Backbone of a Developed India

Concluding his address, the Minister reiterated that infrastructure will remain the backbone of India’s economic growth, enabling industrial expansion, job creation and improved quality of life.

“With innovation, sustainability and commitment to quality, India can create a globally benchmarked infrastructure ecosystem and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.