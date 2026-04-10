Left Menu

Pathway to Peace: Ukraine and Russia Edge Towards Historic Agreement

Ukraine and Russia appear to be making strides toward a potential agreement to end the ongoing conflict, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's top aide, Kyrylo Budanov, noted progress in negotiations. The talks have seen prisoner swaps, but contentious issues remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:27 IST
Pathway to Peace: Ukraine and Russia Edge Towards Historic Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia have shown signs of approaching a potential peace agreement, with negotiations reportedly getting closer to resolving the ongoing war.

Kyrylo Budanov, a key adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated that while no final decisions have been made, there is significant progress in understanding mutual limits.

The ongoing dialogue has so far resulted in prisoner exchanges, with a ceasefire agreed over Orthodox Easter, but territorial disputes in Donbas remain a major hurdle, underscoring the complexity of possible compromises ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Acid Attack Leaves Daughter Dead, Mother Critical

Tragedy Strikes: Acid Attack Leaves Daughter Dead, Mother Critical

 India
2
Bengal polls: Amit Shah promises Ghatal Master Plan execution within a year, says "TMC trashed flood plan"

Bengal polls: Amit Shah promises Ghatal Master Plan execution within a year,...

 India
3
India Gears Up for Grand 2030 Commonwealth Games

India Gears Up for Grand 2030 Commonwealth Games

 India
4
PM owes apology to women of India on delay in implementation of women reservation law: Cong's Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.

PM owes apology to women of India on delay in implementation of women reserv...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026