Pathway to Peace: Ukraine and Russia Edge Towards Historic Agreement

Ukraine and Russia have shown signs of approaching a potential peace agreement, with negotiations reportedly getting closer to resolving the ongoing war.

Kyrylo Budanov, a key adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated that while no final decisions have been made, there is significant progress in understanding mutual limits.

The ongoing dialogue has so far resulted in prisoner exchanges, with a ceasefire agreed over Orthodox Easter, but territorial disputes in Donbas remain a major hurdle, underscoring the complexity of possible compromises ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)