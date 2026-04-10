Pathway to Peace: Ukraine and Russia Edge Towards Historic Agreement
Ukraine and Russia appear to be making strides toward a potential agreement to end the ongoing conflict, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's top aide, Kyrylo Budanov, noted progress in negotiations. The talks have seen prisoner swaps, but contentious issues remain unresolved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:27 IST
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Ukraine and Russia have shown signs of approaching a potential peace agreement, with negotiations reportedly getting closer to resolving the ongoing war.
Kyrylo Budanov, a key adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated that while no final decisions have been made, there is significant progress in understanding mutual limits.
The ongoing dialogue has so far resulted in prisoner exchanges, with a ceasefire agreed over Orthodox Easter, but territorial disputes in Donbas remain a major hurdle, underscoring the complexity of possible compromises ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)