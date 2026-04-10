Nagaland Chief Minister Advocates Evolving Governance at DCs Conference

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio underscored the evolving governance landscape at the inaugural session of the Deputy Commissioners' Conference, urging district leaders to balance traditional duties with new development roles. The two-day event focused on enhancing governance efficacy amidst a rapidly changing administrative framework.

Rio stressed the expanding responsibilities of DCs, from traditional tasks like law enforcement to facilitating developmental projects, disaster management, and inter-departmental coordination. He outlined crucial reforms such as the Nagaland Staff Selection Board, aimed at promoting transparency in recruitment, and highlighted initiatives to boost local livelihoods and skill development.

The chief minister spotlighted the imminent 2027 digital Census as a critical governance tool, emphasizing the need for accuracy. Discussions on Indigenous Inhabitant Certificates, financial strategies, and infrastructure were key highlights, reflecting a comprehensive approach to future-readiness and inclusive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)