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Russian Military Court Jails Former Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov

On Friday, a Russian military court sentenced former Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov to 19 years in prison for corruption. The charges were linked to fraud in the construction of a military theme park near Moscow. The case is among several recent corruption scandals within Russia's military hierarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:03 IST
Russian Military Court Jails Former Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov
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  • Russia

A Russian military court delivered a significant verdict on Friday, sentencing Pavel Popov, a former deputy defence minister, to 19 years in prison over corruption charges.

According to the RIA state news agency, Popov was implicated in fraudulent activities related to the development of a military theme park near Moscow.

This case is one of many corruption scandals impacting the upper echelons of Russia's military, highlighting ongoing issues within its establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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