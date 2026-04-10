Russian Military Court Jails Former Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov

A Russian military court delivered a significant verdict on Friday, sentencing Pavel Popov, a former deputy defence minister, to 19 years in prison over corruption charges.

According to the RIA state news agency, Popov was implicated in fraudulent activities related to the development of a military theme park near Moscow.

This case is one of many corruption scandals impacting the upper echelons of Russia's military, highlighting ongoing issues within its establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)