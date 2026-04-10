Russian Military Court Jails Former Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov
On Friday, a Russian military court sentenced former Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov to 19 years in prison for corruption. The charges were linked to fraud in the construction of a military theme park near Moscow. The case is among several recent corruption scandals within Russia's military hierarchy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian military court delivered a significant verdict on Friday, sentencing Pavel Popov, a former deputy defence minister, to 19 years in prison over corruption charges.
According to the RIA state news agency, Popov was implicated in fraudulent activities related to the development of a military theme park near Moscow.
This case is one of many corruption scandals impacting the upper echelons of Russia's military, highlighting ongoing issues within its establishment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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