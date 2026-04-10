Unprecedented Conviction: Man Jailed for Wife's Tragic Suicide

In a landmark ruling, Lee Milne received an eight-year jail sentence for the culpable homicide of his wife, Kimberly Milne, who ended her life following his abusive behaviour. This case, heard at the High Court in Glasgow, sets a historic precedent in Scottish law.

The tragic story unfolded last July when Kimberly, aged 28, jumped from a bridge in Dundee, succumbing to the cumulative effects of her husband's controlling and violent actions. The court heard compelling evidence of the abusive pattern that led to her death.

Lee Milne's actions have been scrutinized, detailing physical violence and psychological manipulations, such as cutting her off from her family, restricting her movements, and limiting her financial autonomy. This case highlights the devastating impact of domestic abuse and the legal recognition of its consequences.