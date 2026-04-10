Social Media Storm: The Misleading 'Zombie Drug' Scare in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's streets echoed with rumors after a video surfaced online, allegedly showing a man under the effects of a 'zombie drug.' The clip gained traction, raising public concern until city police intervened.

Hemanth, a local private firm employee, was apprehended on Friday for spreading the misleading content. Authorities confirmed the man in the footage hadn't consumed any narcotic substances, as verified by a medical report. Hemanth's video quickly went viral, prompting an apology on his social media.

The police have launched a detailed inquiry, urging caution in the dissemination of unverified narratives. As investigations proceed, strict measures against the spread of false information are being prioritized, preventing public disorder and safeguarding individual reputations.