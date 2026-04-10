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Ceasefire Diplomacy: Israel and Lebanon Seek Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Israeli and Lebanese officials are gearing up for diplomacy in Washington as U.S. President Donald Trump aims to ease Israeli-Hezbollah tensions about to disrupt a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire. With heightened airstrikes and ground operations, both nations face pressure to negotiate a ceasefire and address disarmament issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:29 IST
Ceasefire Diplomacy: Israel and Lebanon Seek Peace Amid Rising Tensions
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In a crucial diplomatic effort, Israeli and Lebanese representatives are set to meet in Washington next week, as President Donald Trump pushes for a resolution to the ongoing Israeli-Hezbollah conflict, which threatens the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire. The officials are under pressure to end hostilities amid intensified Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rocket attacks.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun expressed readiness for direct talks with Israel, suggesting a move towards normalizing relations. Although Israel initially rejected this offer, recent U.S-Iran peace initiatives have changed its stance. As Lebanon's delegation prepares for negotiations, tensions remain high over the conditions needed to advance talks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that Israel seeks to disarm Hezbollah and reach a peace agreement, but ongoing military actions signal the complexity of achieving such goals. Meanwhile, Lebanese opposition to Hezbollah's armed status grows, with both nations looking towards a diplomatic solution to decades-long hostilities.

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