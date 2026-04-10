Supreme Court Ruling on Post-Conviction Sentence Suspension

The Supreme Court of India has issued a significant ruling that delineates the boundaries between post-conviction sentence suspension and pre-trial bail. This comes after reviewing the Patna High Court's orders on a 2016 murder case.

A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan emphasized the shift from a presumption of innocence to a judicial determination of guilt post-conviction. Consequently, the appellate court must handle section 389 of the CrPC with caution.

Highlighting the doctrine of constructive liability, the apex court directed the accused in the case to surrender, criticizing the high court's previous suspension of sentences without proper judicial assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)