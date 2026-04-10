Telangana Achieves Maoist-Free Milestone After Major Surrenders

Telangana has officially become free of CPI (Maoist) armed formations following the surrender of 42 Maoists, including pivotal members from the Telangana State Committee. The Director General of Police, B Shivadhar Reddy, confirmed the surrender, marking a historic moment in the state's fight against Naxalism.

Sodi Malla, alias Keshal, the commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion, was among the surrendered, as were 36 firearms, underscoring the organization's complete neutralization. The surrenders represent a surge in confidence towards the government's rehabilitation policy and demonstrate the influence of sustained security measures.

With growing trust, 205 underground cadres surrendered in 2026 alone, drastically reducing Maoist strength in Telangana. Police continue to engage with former Maoists to mitigate security threats, including locating planted IEDs. Criticisms about the arrests have been countered with evidence of the freedom granted to those who surrendered willingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)