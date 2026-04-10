Unnao Undertrial's Suspicious Jail Death Sparks Investigation
An undertrial prisoner in Unnao district jail, accused of rape, allegedly committed suicide. Authorities are investigating the incident, with preliminary findings suggesting self-harm. The deceased, Deepak alias Rahul, had been held since November 2025. A post-mortem and forensic investigation are underway to determine the actual cause of death.
- Country:
- India
An undertrial prisoner detained in Unnao district jail on rape charges allegedly took his life, police report an apparent suicide. Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi stated that the incident involved severe burn injuries, raising suspicions.
The deceased, identified as Deepak alias Rahul from Purwa Mirzapur, had been incarcerated since November 1, 2025, by a special POCSO court's order. The case against him originated from a complaint at the Kandhai police station in Pratapgarh.
Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem while a forensic team investigates the incident thoroughly to establish the precise cause of death. Further details are awaited as the investigation is ongoing.
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- prisoner
- Unnao
- suicide
- investigation
- rape
- POCSO court
- burn injuries
- forensic probe
- jail death
- autopsy
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