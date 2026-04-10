Unnao Undertrial's Suspicious Jail Death Sparks Investigation

An undertrial prisoner detained in Unnao district jail on rape charges allegedly took his life, police report an apparent suicide. Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi stated that the incident involved severe burn injuries, raising suspicions.

The deceased, identified as Deepak alias Rahul from Purwa Mirzapur, had been incarcerated since November 1, 2025, by a special POCSO court's order. The case against him originated from a complaint at the Kandhai police station in Pratapgarh.

Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem while a forensic team investigates the incident thoroughly to establish the precise cause of death. Further details are awaited as the investigation is ongoing.