Left Menu

Unnao Undertrial's Suspicious Jail Death Sparks Investigation

An undertrial prisoner in Unnao district jail, accused of rape, allegedly committed suicide. Authorities are investigating the incident, with preliminary findings suggesting self-harm. The deceased, Deepak alias Rahul, had been held since November 2025. A post-mortem and forensic investigation are underway to determine the actual cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:27 IST
Unnao Undertrial's Suspicious Jail Death Sparks Investigation
prisoner
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner detained in Unnao district jail on rape charges allegedly took his life, police report an apparent suicide. Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi stated that the incident involved severe burn injuries, raising suspicions.

The deceased, identified as Deepak alias Rahul from Purwa Mirzapur, had been incarcerated since November 1, 2025, by a special POCSO court's order. The case against him originated from a complaint at the Kandhai police station in Pratapgarh.

Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem while a forensic team investigates the incident thoroughly to establish the precise cause of death. Further details are awaited as the investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Viktor Orban: Navigating Contested Waters in Hungarian Politics

Viktor Orban: Navigating Contested Waters in Hungarian Politics

 Hungary
2
Iran's Parliament Speaker Demands Action Before Talks

Iran's Parliament Speaker Demands Action Before Talks

 Egypt
3
High-Stakes Face-Off: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

High-Stakes Face-Off: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

 India
4
India's Diplomatic Moves to Secure Energy Ties in Gulf Nations

India's Diplomatic Moves to Secure Energy Ties in Gulf Nations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026