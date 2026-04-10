Opposition Leader Demands Accountability on Pending Dues

In a strong call for accountability, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded on Friday that salaries of high-ranking officials, including those of the chief minister and MLAs, be withheld until backlogged dearness allowance dues to government employees are paid.

Bajwa criticized the AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of betraying employees and ignoring nearly 30 months of overdue payments amounting to approximately Rs 14,500 crore.

He urged immediate compliance with Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions to disburse pending dues and warned against challenging the court's order, urging the government to restore trust and address employee grievances effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)