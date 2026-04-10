Opposition Leader Demands Accountability on Pending Dues
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded that salaries of high-ranking officials be withheld until government employees' overdue dearness allowance is settled. He criticized the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to address the financial distress faced by employees and pensioners awaiting around Rs 14,500 crore in dues.
- Country:
- India
In a strong call for accountability, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded on Friday that salaries of high-ranking officials, including those of the chief minister and MLAs, be withheld until backlogged dearness allowance dues to government employees are paid.
Bajwa criticized the AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of betraying employees and ignoring nearly 30 months of overdue payments amounting to approximately Rs 14,500 crore.
He urged immediate compliance with Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions to disburse pending dues and warned against challenging the court's order, urging the government to restore trust and address employee grievances effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sukhbir Singh Badal Criticizes AAP for Unfulfilled Promises to Farmers
BJP doing 'election drama' over women's bill: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Court Drama: AAP MP Faces Legal Battle Over Conduct Code Violation
Controversy Erupts Over Police Visit to AAP MLA Gopal Italia's Home
Punjab's Debt Crisis: Leaders Slam AAP Government