Left Menu

Probe Launched into Alleged Religious Conversion and Harassment at Nashik MNC

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan announced an investigation into claims of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a multinational company in Nashik. Eight women employees filed complaints, leading to arrests. The minister warned of a potential conspiracy, involving forced religious practices. The inquiry, ordered by CM Devendra Fadnavis, is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:20 IST
Probe Launched into Alleged Religious Conversion and Harassment at Nashik MNC
Girish Mahajan
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation is underway following serious accusations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a Nashik-based multinational company, announced Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan. A special investigation team has been appointed to probe the allegations, with stringent actions promised against the perpetrators.

The situation escalated after eight women employees lodged complaints, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals, including a female HR manager. Police remanded the HR manager to custody, while the others face judicial custody.

Minister Mahajan suggested a larger conspiracy, mentioning forced religious activities and potential victimization within a racket promising jobs. The ongoing investigation is under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' watch, as activist groups protest against the MNC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Ceasefire Developments

UK Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Ceasefire Developments

 Global
2
Blaze Near Ghitorni Metro Halted, No Injuries Reported

Blaze Near Ghitorni Metro Halted, No Injuries Reported

 India
3
France's Bold Energy Transition: Doubling Down on Electrification

France's Bold Energy Transition: Doubling Down on Electrification

 France
4
Wall St Week Ahead-US earnings season set to test war-rattled stocks

Wall St Week Ahead-US earnings season set to test war-rattled stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026