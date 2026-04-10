Probe Launched into Alleged Religious Conversion and Harassment at Nashik MNC
Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan announced an investigation into claims of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a multinational company in Nashik. Eight women employees filed complaints, leading to arrests. The minister warned of a potential conspiracy, involving forced religious practices. The inquiry, ordered by CM Devendra Fadnavis, is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An investigation is underway following serious accusations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a Nashik-based multinational company, announced Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan. A special investigation team has been appointed to probe the allegations, with stringent actions promised against the perpetrators.
The situation escalated after eight women employees lodged complaints, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals, including a female HR manager. Police remanded the HR manager to custody, while the others face judicial custody.
Minister Mahajan suggested a larger conspiracy, mentioning forced religious activities and potential victimization within a racket promising jobs. The ongoing investigation is under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' watch, as activist groups protest against the MNC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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