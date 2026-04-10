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Strategic Diplomacy: India and Japan Navigate West Asian Turmoil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, focusing on the West Asian conflict's impact on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. They discussed ensuring navigation safety and coordinated to foster the de-escalation of tensions, emphasizing multilateral cooperation for energy supply resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:33 IST
Strategic Diplomacy: India and Japan Navigate West Asian Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of escalating tensions in West Asia, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi engaged in crucial talks on Friday. Their discussions centered on the critical navigation of international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, amid a fraught geopolitical situation.

Motegi expressed Japan's condolences over the loss of Indian lives in the region and welcomed the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire announcement. Both ministers underscored the importance of ensuring safety in the strait, advocating for negotiations to solidify peace efforts and de-escalate the situation.

The dialogue also emphasized Japan and India's commitment to multilateral cooperation enhancing energy supply resilience, as global oil and gas prices surged. This cooperation highlights the significance of the Strait of Hormuz for securing energy supplies vital to their economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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