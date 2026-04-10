Netanyahu's Trial Postponed Amid Regional Unrest
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a postponement of his testimony in his ongoing corruption trial due to regional security concerns. The trial, which began in 2020, has faced multiple delays. Netanyahu denies all charges, but recent events have affected his political standing ahead of upcoming elections.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a delay in giving testimony for his corruption trial. Citing regional security concerns, his lawyers filed a request to the court, highlighting the ongoing unrest connected to Israel's conflict with Iran.
The trial, which was to resume after Israel ended an emergency due to recent conflict, has been postponed as classified diplomatic reasons have been supplied to the court. The prosecution is yet to respond.
Netanyahu, facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, denies all allegations. Political analysts suggest the trial and recent conflicts could impact his standing in the October elections, which his coalition is at risk of losing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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