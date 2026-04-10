Netanyahu's Trial Postponed Amid Regional Unrest

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a delay in giving testimony for his corruption trial. Citing regional security concerns, his lawyers filed a request to the court, highlighting the ongoing unrest connected to Israel's conflict with Iran.

The trial, which was to resume after Israel ended an emergency due to recent conflict, has been postponed as classified diplomatic reasons have been supplied to the court. The prosecution is yet to respond.

Netanyahu, facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, denies all allegations. Political analysts suggest the trial and recent conflicts could impact his standing in the October elections, which his coalition is at risk of losing.

(With inputs from agencies.)