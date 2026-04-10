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Leadership Shake-up at Dolce & Gabbana: Stefano Gabbana Steps Down

Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana, has stepped down from his roles at the luxury fashion house and its holding company. The change is part of a strategic shift amid financial maneuvers, including debt refinancing. New chair Alfonso Dolce will lead, while the company explores capital-raising options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:49 IST
Leadership Shake-up at Dolce & Gabbana: Stefano Gabbana Steps Down

Stefano Gabbana, the co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana, has officially stepped down from his leadership roles at the iconic Italian fashion house, effective January 1. The announcement confirms earlier reports about his resignation as chair, though the company has stated that his creative contributions will continue unabated.

Alfonso Dolce, the brother of fellow co-founder Domenico Dolce, has assumed the role of chair. This leadership change comes as Dolce & Gabbana prepares for debt refinancing, requiring up to 150 million euros in fresh capital. Bloomberg earlier reported that Gabbana is also weighing options for his 40% stake in the company.

The luxury brand, advised by Rothschild, is contemplating various avenues to secure funding, including asset sales like real estate. Additionally, a significant portion of new funds will derive from a renewed eyewear license with Essilorluxottica. Despite these financial challenges, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana maintain their creative leadership at the brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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