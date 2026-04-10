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U.S. Judge Extends Order on Nexstar-Tegna Acquisition

A U.S. judge extended a temporary order restricting Nexstar's acquisition of Tegna for another week due to antitrust concerns. This decision came as part of a federal lawsuit filed by DirecTV, prompting changes to address issues raised by Nexstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:08 IST
U.S. Judge Extends Order on Nexstar-Tegna Acquisition
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In a key development, a U.S. judge has extended an order temporarily freezing Nexstar's acquisition of rival broadcaster Tegna for another week. This decision comes as the judge deliberates on whether to grant a preliminary injunction amidst antitrust concerns.

U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley in Sacramento issued the order initially on March 27 in response to a federal antitrust lawsuit filed by DirecTV. This order mandates that Nexstar keeps Tegna's assets separate during the ongoing judicial review.

While extending the freeze, Judge Nunley mentioned intent to modify the order to accommodate some of Nexstar's concerns, signifying the complexities involved in the acquisition process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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