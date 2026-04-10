U.S. Judge Extends Order on Nexstar-Tegna Acquisition

In a key development, a U.S. judge has extended an order temporarily freezing Nexstar's acquisition of rival broadcaster Tegna for another week. This decision comes as the judge deliberates on whether to grant a preliminary injunction amidst antitrust concerns.

U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley in Sacramento issued the order initially on March 27 in response to a federal antitrust lawsuit filed by DirecTV. This order mandates that Nexstar keeps Tegna's assets separate during the ongoing judicial review.

While extending the freeze, Judge Nunley mentioned intent to modify the order to accommodate some of Nexstar's concerns, signifying the complexities involved in the acquisition process.

(With inputs from agencies.)