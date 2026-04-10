Strengthening Ties: India and Mauritius Unite for Future Progress

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a visit to Mauritius, where he met with President Dharambeer Gokhool, extending warm greetings from India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting underscored the friendly relations between the two nations and their unwavering commitment to advancing the India-Mauritius partnership.

Jaishankar also had meetings with former Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and counterparts from Nepal, Bhutan, and Seychelles, focusing on mutual interests and bilateral cooperation. Specifically, discussions with Nepal and Bhutan were described as constructive, aiming to strengthen longstanding ties and explore new collaborative opportunities.

In a move to bolster security ties, Jaishankar announced the appointment of a Defence Attache in Mauritius. He also inaugurated various community projects and launched development initiatives, showcasing India's ongoing support for Mauritius' socio-economic progress.