India Activates Multi-Ministry War Room to Shield Trade Amid West Asia Crisis

As geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt global supply chains, the Government of India has launched an aggressive, multi-ministerial strategy to safeguard the country’s trade and export ecosystem. Through a series of high-level consultations involving key ministries, regulators, and industry stakeholders, India is moving swiftly to address emerging challenges in logistics, packaging, and shipping—ensuring minimal disruption to its $770+ billion export economy.

At the centre of this coordinated response are two crucial meetings—one chaired by the Commerce Secretary and another jointly led by the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), along with the Department of Commerce—bringing together port authorities, shipping lines, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), customs officials, and industry representatives.

Packaging Crisis Looms as Petrochemical Inputs Face Global Disruptions

The first high-level meeting flagged a critical concern: disruptions in the availability and pricing of petrochemical inputs such as polymers and resins, essential for packaging across industries. With West Asia being a major global supplier, ongoing tensions have triggered volatility in supply chains.

Industry stakeholders reported sharp price increases in packaging materials, with MSMEs facing disproportionate pressure due to limited financial buffers. Sectors including apparel, leather, telecom (optical fibre), and medical devices are particularly vulnerable, as packaging costs form a significant portion of their export value chains.

To address this, industry has urged the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of key inputs such as LNG, helium, and petrochemical derivatives, while also accelerating GST refund disbursements to improve liquidity.

Data-Driven Monitoring System to Track Trade Stress

In a significant policy innovation, the Commerce Secretary announced the creation of a real-time monitoring framework to track export-import trends and sectoral stress indicators on a weekly basis.

Key measures include:

Mapping domestic production capacity of critical packaging inputs

Identifying import dependencies and diversification strategies

Conducting time-bound assessments of vulnerable sectors

Institutionalising regular consultations with EPCs and industry bodies

This marks a shift toward predictive trade governance, enabling early detection of supply disruptions and faster policy responses.

Logistics System Holds Strong Despite Global Shipping Pressures

The second meeting focused on logistics and shipping operations—areas severely impacted globally due to rerouting of vessels and rising freight costs amid Red Sea disruptions.

Encouragingly, stakeholders reported:

Stable vessel availability

Smooth cargo handling operations

No major constraints in transshipment

This resilience highlights the robustness of India’s port and logistics infrastructure, even as global shipping networks face volatility.

Major Reforms Announced to Improve Port Efficiency

To further strengthen logistics efficiency, the government has initiated a series of operational reforms:

Streamlining documentation and transit cargo processes

Addressing back-to-town cargo issues

Monitoring air freight costs and railway concessions

Ensuring adequate bunker fuel availability

In a major transparency push, all ports and terminal operators have been directed to publicly disclose concessions and waivers offered to cargo and vessels—aimed at reducing cost opacity and improving trust among exporters.

Additionally, ports have been instructed to expedite evacuation of stranded containers, ensuring faster turnaround times and reduced congestion.

Customs Simplification and Hazardous Cargo Handling

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) outlined steps to streamline cargo clearance processes, reducing delays and improving efficiency.

On hazardous cargo, customs authorities have agreed to review and simplify destuffing procedures on a case-by-case basis, addressing long-standing industry concerns.

Issues related to non-passing of benefits by shipping lines have also been taken up and are being actively resolved.

Industry-Government Collaboration Intensifies

Exporters have been encouraged to flag case-specific issues in real time, enabling authorities to respond quickly and prevent escalation. This reflects a shift toward a more collaborative, responsive governance model.

Officials emphasised that continuous engagement with stakeholders will remain central to India’s strategy, ensuring that emerging challenges are addressed proactively.

Building a Resilient Trade Ecosystem

India’s coordinated response underscores a broader strategy to build resilience into its trade architecture, reducing vulnerability to external shocks.

With global supply chains under stress due to geopolitical tensions, India’s approach—combining policy agility, infrastructure strength, and industry collaboration—is aimed at maintaining export momentum while protecting domestic industries.

The Department of Commerce, MoPSW, and CBIC have reaffirmed their commitment to take all necessary measures in close coordination with stakeholders, ensuring smooth logistics operations and safeguarding national trade interests.

As the West Asia situation continues to evolve, India’s proactive stance positions it not just to weather the crisis, but to emerge stronger as a reliable and resilient global trade partner.