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India Clears 90% Port Cargo Backlog Amid West Asia Crisis: Sonowal Ensures Transparency, Relief for Trade Sector

The Minister commended port authorities and workers for maintaining seamless operations during a critical period, preventing large-scale congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:11 IST
India Clears 90% Port Cargo Backlog Amid West Asia Crisis: Sonowal Ensures Transparency, Relief for Trade Sector
In a strong message to the shipping industry, the Minister instructed the Directorate General of Shipping to enforce complete transparency in shipping charges. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
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Demonstrating resilience amid global disruptions, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced that nearly 90% of backlog cargo across major Indian ports has been cleared, restoring operational normalcy after disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials and port authorities, the Minister highlighted that swift, coordinated intervention and continuous monitoring enabled India’s maritime sector to stabilise quickly, ensuring minimal impact on trade flows.

Rapid Response Prevents Major Trade Disruptions

The evolving situation in West Asia had initially affected cargo movement and vessel traffic, creating congestion and delays at key ports. However, proactive measures by the Ministry ensured that operations were brought back on track within a short timeframe.

“We acted swiftly and in a coordinated manner… ensuring that India’s trade remains resilient,” Sonowal stated, underlining the government’s crisis management approach.

Officials noted that the response included:

  • Real-time monitoring of port operations

  • Coordinated logistics planning

  • Expansion of yard capacity

  • Deployment of innovative operational strategies

Major Ports Lead Recovery Effort

Key ports such as:

  • Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT)

  • Deendayal Port Authority

  • New Mangalore Port Authority

  • Mumbai Port

played a crucial role in clearing stranded cargo and ensuring smooth cargo handling despite global uncertainties.

The Minister commended port authorities and workers for maintaining seamless operations during a critical period, preventing large-scale congestion.

Financial Relief Measures for Trade Stakeholders

To support exporters, importers, and logistics players affected by disruptions, the Ministry has rolled out financial relief measures, including:

  • Waivers on ground rent charges

  • Concessions on reefer container charges

Sonowal directed port authorities to ensure that these benefits are passed on directly and promptly to stakeholders without bureaucratic delays.

Strict Warning Against Profiteering

In a strong message to the shipping industry, the Minister instructed the Directorate General of Shipping to enforce complete transparency in shipping charges.

“This crisis must not become an opportunity for profiteering,” Sonowal said, stressing that all charges must be clearly documented and monitored to protect trade interests.

Strengthening Grievance Redressal Systems

The review also focused on improving grievance redressal mechanisms, with instructions to:

  • Ensure faster resolution of stakeholder complaints

  • Enhance responsiveness during crisis situations

  • Maintain open communication channels with industry

This move is aimed at building trust and ensuring that issues faced by traders are addressed in real time.

Government’s Proactive Maritime Strategy

The Ministry’s approach reflects a broader strategy focused on:

  • Operational continuity during global disruptions

  • Protection of trade and supply chains

  • Stakeholder-centric policy implementation

  • Rapid response mechanisms for crisis management

Ensuring Long-Term Resilience

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Sonowal stated that the Ministry will continue close monitoring and maintain readiness to respond to any further geopolitical developments.

“Our approach has been proactive, responsive and stakeholder-focused… we will ensure that India’s maritime sector remains robust and efficient,” he said.

India’s Trade Ecosystem Stays Strong

With global shipping routes facing volatility, India’s ability to clear 90% of backlog cargo underscores the strength and adaptability of its port infrastructure and governance systems.

The coordinated response not only prevented major trade disruptions but also reinforced India’s position as a reliable and resilient maritime hub, capable of navigating complex global challenges.

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