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Unrest at IMT Manesar: Strike Leads to Arrests, Chaos Ensues

Fifty-six individuals were arrested following a violent protest by workers on strike in IMT Manesar. Accusations include vandalism and causing significant damage, prompting police intervention. Authorities instructed company owners to ensure fair worker payments and transparency. The situation is under control, with police continuing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:45 IST
Unrest at IMT Manesar: Strike Leads to Arrests, Chaos Ensues
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  • India

A violent protest by workers in IMT Manesar resulted in 56 arrests after allegations of vandalism and destruction of property surfaced. The strike's escalation saw protesters clashing with police and causing damage to public and private properties.

Authorities have taken steps to restore order, conducting meetings with company representatives to address the workers' grievances. They emphasized the importance of transparent communication regarding employee pay and working conditions to avoid further unrest.

While police maintain that the situation is now peaceful, investigations are ongoing. Law enforcement will continue to examine evidence to identify further culprits involved in the disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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