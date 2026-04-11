Melania Trump Calls for Epstein Victims to Testify: Congressional Hearings Ahead

U.S. Representative James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced his agreement with First Lady Melania Trump's call for congressional hearings to allow victims of Jeffrey Epstein to testify. He confirmed on Friday that hearings are in the works.

Comer made the announcement during an interview with Fox News' America Reports, emphasizing the committee's ongoing engagement with Epstein's victims. He noted that while some victims are ready to come forward, others are hesitant. According to Comer, the committee had always intended to hold hearings with Epstein's victims after completing depositions.

This announcement comes after the U.S. Justice Department released millions of documents related to Epstein, who had been charged with sex-trafficking minors before his death in jail. The First Lady's statement, denying any personal connection to Epstein, reignites public discourse on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)