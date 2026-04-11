Undercover Game: Spy Thriller Unfolds in Dehradun
The Uttarakhand Police arrested Vikrant Kashyap, accused of espionage for Pakistan-based terrorists. His activities included sending critical location data of government establishments. He was allegedly working for Pakistani agent Shehzad Bhatti. Police seized a firearm and sensitive data from him. Kashyap aimed at avenging singer Sidhu Moosewala's death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended a man, Vikrant Kashyap, suspected of espionage for Pakistan-based terrorist entities.
Kashyap reportedly sent detailed information about key government facilities in Dehradun to handlers linked to Pakistan and was working under the influence of ISI agent Shehzad Bhatti.
Weapons and key evidence were seized from him, revealing plans to conduct terrorist activities motivated by the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
ALSO READ
Hidden Camera Conspiracy: Uncovering Espionage Links to Pakistan
NHAI-WII Study Shows Wildlife Thriving Along Delhi–Dehradun Corridor, Sets Benchmark for Green Infrastructure
Delhi Police Unveils Major Espionage and Arms Module
ED Crackdown: Fraudulent Land Acquisition Unveiled in Dehradun
Whistleblower Facing Espionage Charges: The Fort Bragg Scandal Revealed