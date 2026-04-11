Undercover Game: Spy Thriller Unfolds in Dehradun

The Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended a man, Vikrant Kashyap, suspected of espionage for Pakistan-based terrorist entities.

Kashyap reportedly sent detailed information about key government facilities in Dehradun to handlers linked to Pakistan and was working under the influence of ISI agent Shehzad Bhatti.

Weapons and key evidence were seized from him, revealing plans to conduct terrorist activities motivated by the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.