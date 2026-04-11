Comer Supports Melania Trump's Call for Epstein Hearings

U.S. Representative James Comer expressed his agreement with Melania Trump's appeal for congressional hearings for Jeffrey Epstein's victims on Friday, thereby pledging his support for a cause gaining national traction.

The first lady, Melania Trump, had called for public hearings the previous day to enable Epstein's victims to share their stories under oath, increasing the focus on an issue that the President wishes to distance from.

In response, Comer confirmed on Fox News that such hearings had already been planned following completed depositions, with several victims ready to speak, while others remain hesitant. Epstein's legal saga has reemerged in public discourse after the Justice Department's release of numerous files related to his case, which revealed over 1,200 victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)