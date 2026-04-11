Peace Talks on the Horizon: Iran and US Set the Stage
An Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has arrived in Islamabad for potential peace talks with the United States. The discussions hinge on the acceptance of preconditions by Washington. The delegation includes senior political, military, and economic figures from Iran.
An Iranian delegation, helmed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, reached Islamabad on Friday for potential peace negotiations with the United States. The talks would proceed only if Washington agrees to Tehran's stated preconditions, according to reports from Iranian media.
This notable delegation includes leading figures from Iran's political, military, and economic sectors. High-ranking officials such as the Iranian foreign minister, a defense council secretary, the central bank governor, and several members of parliament are part of the team.
The arrival of such an influential delegation underscores the significance Iran places on these negotiations, marking a pivotal moment in US-Iran relations and hinting at shifts in geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)