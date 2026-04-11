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Crackdown on Birth Tourism: Trump’s Administration Targets Visa Networks

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to combat 'birth tourism,' where foreign nationals give birth in the U.S. for citizenship benefits. ICE has launched a 'Birth Tourism Initiative' to investigate networks aiding these activities. While no law explicitly bans birth tourism, related fraud can lead to prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:47 IST
Crackdown on Birth Tourism: Trump’s Administration Targets Visa Networks

The Trump administration is intensifying its efforts to address the issue of 'birth tourism,' cracking down on networks that assist pregnant women in obtaining citizenship for children born on U.S. soil. An internal email, seen by Reuters, reveals that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has mandated a focus on a new 'Birth Tourism Initiative.'

This move follows President Trump's aggressive push to curtail both legal and illegal immigration since taking office. A White House spokesperson described birth tourism as a significant burden on taxpayers and a threat to national security. ICE's Homeland Security Investigations aims to uncover cases of fraud associated with these activities.

While precise numbers of those engaging in birth tourism are untracked, estimates suggest tens of thousands may have participated annually. The issue has reignited debates on birthright citizenship, with recent legal challenges reaching the Supreme Court. Investigations remain ongoing as ICE targets organized networks facilitating tourism for birth.

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