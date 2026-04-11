Bhubaneswar Man Arrested for Terror Links

Delhi Police have arrested 22-year-old Sheikh Imran from Bhubaneswar following suspicions of his involvement with a terrorist organization, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The arrest came after a joint operation by the Odisha and Delhi Police, upon discovering Imran's alleged anti-national activities through social media investigations. The breakthrough occurred as the Delhi Police's special cell interrogated several youths in the capital, which subsequently uncovered Imran's link to a radical group.

Imran, an unemployed youth, was reportedly active in a closed social media group that shared extremist religious content. He was presented at the Bhubaneswar Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate Court and is now on a transit remand to Delhi. Authorities seized a mobile phone, laptop, and other materials during the arrest.