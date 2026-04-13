UN Expert Warns of Persistent Threats to Activists in Honduras as New Report Reveals Full Scope of Berta Cáceres Murder

A decade after the killing of renowned environmental and Indigenous rights defender Berta Cáceres, the United Nations has issued a stark warning that human rights defenders in Honduras continue to face grave danger, despite new findings that shed light on the full extent of the crime.

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, described the newly released final report by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) as a “crucial step on the road to justice and truth”, while cautioning that systemic failures remain deeply entrenched.

A Murder That Shook the World

Berta Cáceres, an Indigenous Lenca leader and internationally recognised environmental activist, was assassinated on 2 March 2016 in her home. Her killing was widely seen as retaliation for her leadership in opposing the controversial Agua Zarca hydroelectric project, which threatened the lands and rights of the Río Blanco community.

Her murder sparked global outrage and became a symbol of the dangers faced by environmental defenders worldwide.

While Honduran courts have convicted several material perpetrators, investigations have long been criticised for failing to fully identify and prosecute those who planned, financed, and orchestrated the crime.

New Report Exposes Organised Criminal Structure

The GIEI, established in February 2025 through an agreement involving the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the Honduran government, and victims’ representatives, was tasked with advancing the investigation and proposing pathways for justice and reparations.

Its final report, published on 12 January 2026, delivers some of the most comprehensive findings to date:

Cáceres’ murder was the result of a planned and coordinated criminal operation

The operation involved multiple actors, including hired gunmen and corporate executives

There was a context of cover-ups and omissions, including by state agents and international financiers

These findings reinforce long-standing concerns that the killing was not an isolated act, but part of a broader system of violence linked to powerful economic interests.

Structural Violence Still Persists

Mary Lawlor emphasized that the report highlights deep-rooted structural issues that continue to endanger activists in Honduras.

“The final report shows that Berta Cáceres was murdered in a context marked by structural violence directed at indigenous, territorial and environmental human rights defenders which still persists in Honduras.”

She stressed that the Honduran state has a legal obligation not only to punish those responsible but also to:

Provide full reparations to victims’ families

Guarantee non-repetition of such crimes

Reform institutions and systems that enable violence against defenders

Rising Threats, Especially for Indigenous Women

The UN expert expressed particular concern over a recent surge in threats, harassment, and attacks against human rights defenders in Honduras—especially Indigenous women activists, who often face compounded risks.

These threats are frequently linked to opposition against extractive and infrastructure projects, including mining, hydroelectric, and agribusiness developments.

Lawlor called for:

Comprehensive and collective protection mechanisms

Risk assessments that include a gender-sensitive approach

Recognition of structural and systemic drivers of violence, including criminalisation of activism

Call for Urgent Action and Accountability

The Special Rapporteur urged the Honduran government to fully implement the recommendations outlined in the GIEI report, warning that failure to act could perpetuate a cycle of impunity.

“The State has an obligation to punish, provide reparation and ensure guarantees of non-repetition,” she said.

She also confirmed ongoing engagement with Honduran authorities, signaling continued international oversight.

A Global Symbol, An Unfinished Fight

Ten years on, Berta Cáceres remains a powerful symbol of resistance against environmental injustice and corporate exploitation. Yet, as the UN’s latest warning makes clear, her case also reflects broader global challenges in protecting those who defend land, environment, and human rights.

The GIEI report may mark a turning point in uncovering the truth—but for many activists in Honduras, the struggle for safety, justice, and accountability is far from over.